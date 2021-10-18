Hundreds of airline workers are protesting outside the headquarters of Southwest Airlines in Dallas. The workers are calling for an end to vaccine mandates. Employees from American and Delta have reportedly joined the protest as well. Click here to follow Todd on Facebook for breaking news coverage. DALLAS- “Freedom Not Force” rally happening in front of Southwest Headquarters in Dallas.

Read the whole story at www.toddstarnes.com

Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

Promo for Mike Lindell's New Daily Show

All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.

With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!

JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker