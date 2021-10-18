A photo posted on Thursday to Twitter showed a Baltimore location of Dunkin Donuts with a sign saying that they were temporarily out of donuts, and they are probably not the only one.

The photo shown in this article’s image shows the sign, which reads “We apologize, but due to supply chain issues, we do not have donuts today,” followed by “Please try our wonderful bagels and muffins.”

As supply-chain issues only continue to worsen nationwide , many stores are constantly reporting shortages of what they had once considered to be basic items.

According to Newsweek , the food shortages across the US are deepening and widening. There is a looming possibility of a shortage of Thanksgiving turkeys in the US market for this upcoming Nov. 2021.

The supply chain issues are thought to be mainly due to a shortage of workers in warehouses, containers and truck drivers. To keep up, the Biden administration has committed to opening the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports 24 hours a day, seven days a week to try and catch up with the immense and unprecedented backlog of boats waiting to dock.

Indeed, food shortages and food inflation are a growing concern worldwide at the time of […]