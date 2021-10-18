Two dozen military members, federal employees, and federal civilian contractors have joined in a massive class-action lawsuit against the Biden administration’s federal mandatory vaccine policy. The group includes members from all five branches of the US military, including Navy Seals, Green Berets, and several high-ranking officers.

The Liberty Council – a Christian legal firm – filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, on behalf of the 24 plaintiffs who oppose the vaccine because of their deeply held religious beliefs. So far, they have been "refused any religious exemption or accommodation" for the mandate. " Plaintiffs have demonstrated their commitments to the United States Constitution and the Nation's future comfort, security, and prosperity. This Court should demand that the Nation return the favor. Telling Plaintiffs they must accept or receive a shot they oppose according to their sincerely held religious beliefs, or face court martial, dishonorable discharge, and other life altering disciplinary measures, disgraces the sacrifices these heroes have made."

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, […]