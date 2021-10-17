Before getting into the weeds on a CBS article warning of a “ Looming Showdown ” amid large numbers of critical workers who are refusing the mandated vaccination, it is worth setting up the accurate context for the details inside the discussion. There are 205 million legally eligible U.S. workers between 15 and 74-years-old ( census figures ) with a workforce participation rate of 61% ( BLS figures ) which would equal 125 million legally eligible workers. However, the Bureau of Labor Statistics puts the number of working Americans at 161 million workers ( BLS figures ). The majority of the difference between the two figures are most likely illegal alien workers (yeah, lots of them).

Approximately 40 percent of the eligible population are not working. Some people are single family income (wives or husbands who don’t work), and some are just people who choose not to work, cannot work or have not yet started to work (college etc). With somewhere between 125 million and 161 million workers doing the jobs that keep the country functioning, there are also approximately 10 million unfilled job openings.

According to the most recent statement from Joe Biden on October 14th : “W e’re down […]