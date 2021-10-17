A New York City judge has officially taken away a Long Island father’s right to see his young daughter in person because he has not taken the experimental Covid-19 vaccine. Now in order to see his 3-year-old, the father must either get vaccinated or present a weekly PCR test in addition to a biweekly antigen test within 24 hours of a scheduled visit.

The judge – Matthew Cooper – who is presiding over the bitter custody dispute, called the yet-to-be-named father a “danger” to the child and specifically cites “conspiracy theories,” “misinformation,” and “muddled notions of individual liberty” as the bogus reasoning behind stripping his rights away. “Here, in-person parental access by the defendant is not in the child’s best interests , and there are exceptional circumstances that support its suspension. The dangers of voluntarily remaining unvaccinated during access with a child while the COVID-19 virus remains a threat to children’s health and safety cannot be understated. TRENDING: China Tests New Hypersonic Nuclear-Capable Missile That Circled Entire Globe at Low-Orbit – US Military Officials Stunned Unfortunately, and to my mind, incomprehensibly, a sizable minority, seizing upon misinformation, conspiracy theories, and muddled notions of ‘individual liberty,’ have refused all entreaties to […]