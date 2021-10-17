DEVELOPING STORY: A gunman opened fire Sunday afternoon inside Park City Center Mall in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. There are reports of some injuries. Police say the mall has been closed and there is no continued threat to the public. Video shows the shooting as it happened.
#BREAKING : Active shooter reported at Park City Center Mall in Pennsylvania
Police are now on scene at Park City Center Mall where there are initial reports of injuries following a shooting. The shooter has fled the building per police. pic.twitter.com/1DaxJ6uXsg — A proud Trump supporter (@ivote_Trump2024) October 17, 2021
