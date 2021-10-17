Having made a mess of Afghanistan, the Biden administration now turns its trademark incompetence to something closer to home; namely, the supply chains that put toys under our Christmas trees and food on our tables.

Biden is using the pandemic as an excuse, but the truth is that government diktats, handouts, and cronyism have catastrophically gummed up our supply chains, and it’s getting worse.

In response to rising criticism about his absent administration amid “bare-shelves Biden” trending online, the president bestirred himself on Oct. 13 to trumpet a Band-Aid, while his transportation secretary smirks about late shoppers and predicts shortages may last “years and years.”

Contrast this fatalism with former President Donald Trump’s hyperactivity when supply chains were creaking early in the COVID-19 pandemic, sitting down with the people doing the actual work, asking them what’s in the way, what they need, and what’s gumming things up—and then jawboning and “executive ordering” bureaucrats to get off their rears.

Instead, the Biden administration mumbles and smirks while, in the shadows, handing over supply chains to unions and environmental activists.

Supply chains are in trouble worldwide due to Chinese disruptions, and the U.S. stands out by far, particularly the Port of Los Angeles, which—together with the adjacent Port of Long Beach—handles 40% of containers bringing both finished goods to American homes and critical parts and materials to American factories.

Without those containers, entire industries grind to a halt and shelves clear across America.

There are now 50 to 70 ships anchored off Los Angeles, with delays of up to three weeks. Los Angeles’ overflow now clogs ports across the country.

Roughly 16% of all trans-Pacific ships are currently stuck at anchor, while government-owned and unionized Port of Los Angeles strolls along at 60% to 70% of capacity, closed evenings and Sundays.

The sister Port of Long Beach did implement so-called 24/7 operations several months ago—a magic wand Biden dangled for the Port of Los Angeles on Oct. 13. But in reality, “24/7” at Long Beach means only one of six terminals, and only Monday to Thursday.

Apparently, “24/7” in government-speak isn’t what it means to the rest of us. Not surprisingly, since it’s not the union’s job to make things easy, it’s fought automation for years to protect its $200,000 salaries, while imposing arcane rules on truckers that make it a nightmare to do pickups.

The chokehold is sending factories and retailers nationwide into panic mode, not only for the risk-the-company Christmas season, but for the critical supplies and materials needed to run their own factories.

Home Depot and Target resorted to chartering their own ships, only to run into the meat grinder of inland supply chains. Analysts are predicting the chaos could last into 2023.

Because imported resins and materials are necessary in food production and delivery, even grocery store shelves are now clearing across the country. Nearly 20% of beverage and bakery products are out of stock nationwide, while Costco and Sam’s Club stores are reimposing purchase limits on some goods.

Across the states, shortages are being reported in bread, meat, juices, and now, diapers. Even dairy—critical for kids—is dwindling to core products amid driver shortages.

Parked ships are easy to see, but ports are just the beginning. Once goods get off the ship, there aren’t enough truckers, or enough chassis to carry the containers, or enough warehouse space, or enough rail capacity.

Railhead waits are now averaging 10 to 20 days while warehouses in Los Angeles are already 98.8% full. It’s now so expensive to import that containers ship back empty, leaving U.S. products to sit on trains too full to take new loads, which back up the ports and block them from unloading incoming ships. It’s layer after layer, with supply chains failing at every stage like dominos.

The go-to excuse for the administration and the media is that import volumes soared amid COVID-19, so it’s all just too much. The truth is, the Port of Los Angeles’ own numbers say containers handled are actually down 1% from a year ago, and rose just 11% in the two years through August. That’s half the jump from 2009 to 2011, when supply chains were not collapsing.

As comedian Jon Stewart remarked about the 2008 financial crisis: This isn’t a perfect storm; it’s a regular storm, and we have a s—– boat.

So, what is driving the chaos? Government, along with union chokeholds, environmental and labor mandates on truckers, mandates on supply chain workers across the board, crony trade restrictions, and excessive unemployment benefits, nationwide, but especially in California.

Remember, too, that this is all before Biden’s vaccine mandates kick in. California truckers, in particular, have been socked by the state’s notorious AB 5 law restricting gig workers and independent contractors, combined with truck emission mandates introduced just last year that can mean tens of thousands of dollars out of pocket.

Many truckers have already decamped to greener pastures in friendlier states. Finally, crony trade restrictions like the century-old Jones Act can actually make it cheaper to import from China than to ship goods domestically, knocking internal shipping as an option.

If Biden is serious about solving supply chains, he needs to get ports, truckers, railroads, and warehouses back to work.

That means loosening union chokeholds on critical infrastructure, using the Taft-Hartley Act if needed. It means clearing out labor and environmental mandates that ban or disincentivize flexible workers and contractors. And it means draining the swamp of crony and environmental regulations that gum up supply chains with 100-year-old detritus on top of whatever activists are banning this week.

Above all, Biden needs to stop making it worse. That means he must resist spreading California’s job-killing labor and environmental mandates across the country, from Environmental Protection Agency truck emission rules to congressional Democrats’ jamming nationwide anti-contractor legislation into their $3.5 trillion tax-and-spend bill.

Finally, it means withdrawing Biden’s reckless vaccine mandate, which is already pulling thousands of additional critical workers off the job before it has even kicked in.

Biden has a lot to do, and he’ll need to stand up to unions and radical activists if he stands a chance of actually delivering.

Image by HippoPx, CC0. Article cross-posted from Daily Signal.

Too Few Are Telling the Truth

Not long ago, conservative media was not beholden to anyone. Today, most sites are stuck on the Big Tech gravy train.

I’ll keep this short. The rise of Pandemic Panic Theater, massive voter fraud, and other “taboo” topics have neutered a majority of conservative news sites. You’ll notice they are very careful about what topics they tackle. Sure, they’ll attack Critical Race Theory, Antifa, and the Biden-Harris regime, but you won’t see them going after George Soros, Bill Gates, the World Economic Forum, or the Deep State, among others.

The reason is simple. They are beholden to Big Tech, and Big Tech doesn’t allow certain topics to be discussed or they’ll cut you off. Far too many conservative news outlets rely on Google, Facebook, and Twitter for the bulk of their traffic. They depend on big checks from Google ads to keep the sites running. I don’t necessarily hold it against them. We all do what we need to do to survive. I just wish more would do like we have, which is to cut out Big Tech altogether.

We don’t get Google checks. We don’t have Facebook or Twitter buttons on our stories. We don’t have a YouTube Channel (banned), and Instagram profile (never made one), or a TikTok (no thanks, CCO). We’re not perfect, but we’re doing everything we can to not owe anything to anyone… other than our readers. We owe YOU the truth. We owe YOU the facts that others won’t reveal about topics that others won’t tackle. And we owe America, this great land that allows us to take hold of these opportunities.

Like I said, I don’t hold other conservative sites under too much scrutiny over their choices. It’s easy for people to point fingers when we’re not the ones paying their bills or supporting their families. I just wish there were more who would break away. Today, only a handful of other major conservative news outlets have broken away from the Big Tech teat. Of course, we need help.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8

Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:

We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner.

Also, we could use contributions of content. If you write or want to start writing and you share our patriotic, conservative, America First ideology, contact us. The contact form on this and all pages on the site goes directly to me.

Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.

While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors:

MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

Freedom Phone: Use promo code “MAGA” and get $50 off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

OurGoldGuy: Tell them we sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell).

Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

Promo for Mike Lindell's New Daily Show