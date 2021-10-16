AP Photo/Susan Walsh It’s rare when CNN seems to get it right or when they appear to do actual journalism.

But we had one of those rare occasions during an interview that Jake Tapper did with White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

On Friday night, Tapper grilled her over Joe Biden’s legislative agenda, and he actually punctured the White House’s frequent claim that the Biden spending bonanza bill, Build Back Better, is popular. Tapper noted that in a CNN poll this week, only a quarter of the people thought that the bill would leave them better off — more people, 32 percent, thought it would leave them worse off and 43 percent thought they wouldn’t be affected. That’s hardly a ringing endorsement of what Americans think about the bill.

“The White House has not convinced” the voters, Tapper said.

Psaki claimed it was because people really didn’t know what was in the bill. On the contrary, it’s the people who don’t know what’s in the bill who are for it, because they don’t know better. It’s the people who know what’s in the bill who are against it — when they realize what it all means and how badly it would affect the […]