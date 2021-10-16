Reading Time: 5 minutes

Charlotte, NC — “Could it all be a bad dream, or a nightmare? Is it my imagination, or have we lost our minds?” former Republican Congressman Ron Paul asked in a 2009 speech on the floor of the United States Congress.

Paul was speaking about a whole host of issues plaguing the nation, yet ignored by the media and politicians.

“Insanity, passed off as logic…. Evil described as virtue…. Ignorance pawned off as wisdom…. A government out of control, unrestrained by the Constitution, the rule of law or morality. Bickering over petty politics as we descend into chaos. The philosophy that destroys us is not even defined. We have broken from reality a psychotic nation. Ignorance with a pretense of knowledge replacing wisdom,” Paul said.

The issues Paul discussed ranged from the never-ending money printing from the Federal Reserve to never-ending wars. The transgender issue still hadn’t become a topic of wide discussion at the time, but those words from Paul continue to be apropos. Not only do the issues of 2009 remain, but we now have a medical tyranny that shut our country down as well as a society hellbent on destroying reality by denying the biological facts […]