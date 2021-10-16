Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich (R) spoke out on Thursday to rip into Joe Biden and his administration once again, this time saying that their failure when it comes to handling illegal aliens is indicative of a bigger failure by the left in trying to impose its “rules” on the American people.

“You have a system, the American system, which is falling apart,” Gingrich told Fox News . “You have hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants — and by the way, Joe Biden doesn’t do anything to apply his fancy rules and his mandates to illegal immigrants.”

“They don’t get tested, they don’t get vaccinated, we don’t check on them for health reason,” he added. “So somehow American citizens can be punished by their own government but people who show up here illegally get flown around the country, get shipped around the country, get taken care of. The taxpayers are funding all the illegal immigrants who are not required to do any of this.”

Not stopping there, Gingrich proceeded to explain that he feels that there is something bigger going on here, and why he feels like Democrats’ entire plan is “falling apart.”

“But there’s something deeper going on,” he stated. […]