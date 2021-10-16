Turkeys are seen in this stock image. (Richard Wozniak / Shutterstock) If you’re excited to tear into some turkey with loved ones this Thanksgiving, it might be time to brace yourself for disappointment.
America’s go-to turkey company, Butterball, is concerned that there may be a shortage this year, WBBM-TV reported.
The problem isn’t Biden’s supply chain issues , according to one turkey farmer in Illinois.
Kyle Zimmerman, co-owner of Harrison’s Poultry Farms, told WBBM that while “national supply chain issues have increased many costs,” various small farms have managed to help fill the gap.
The potential turkey shortage is actually thanks to another Democrat-caused problem: America’s labor shortage .
Robert Kauffman, owner of Ho-Ka Turkey Farms, said “the problem isn’t the turkeys. It’s having people to dress them — take the feathers off and get them ready to cook.”“I’ve been real worried about getting temporary help for the dressing season,” he said.“I can dress with a skeleton crew, but I don’t like to. And I won’t get the numbers I need. If I have a nice full dressing line, we can do maybe 2,500 birds a day — the pace I like to have.”In past years, Kauffman’s farm has brought in around 100 temporary […]
