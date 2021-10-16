Be sure to sign up for Caleb’s FREE newsletter for more encouraging stories like this one in your inbox!

A notorious gang member now serves the same neighborhood he once terrorized. His testimony of encountering Jesus in a prison cell at 17 years old is a powerful picture of a changed life.

Alexander Pagani , founder of He Is Risen Tabernacle in the Bronx, grew up on the streets of New York City, where he got involved in drugs at an early age. He shared his story with the Christian Broadcasting Network .

As a teen in solitary confinement, he thought jail was the end of his life.

But it all changed in one moment.

“Jesus Christ came in my cell and He speaks to my right ear: ‘Follow me.’ And I lifted my hand and when I said ‘I accept,’ it felt like things were breaking off of me and I felt so peaceful I fell asleep,” Pagani told the 700 Club.