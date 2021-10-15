On Saturday, October 9th, a bar in the capital city of Saint Paul was the scene of chaos, fear, and death. Two gunmen began exchanging gunfire, leaving one innocent female patron dead and over a dozen wounded. It has received scant coverage in Saint Paul and none outside of the metro area. I doubt most Minnesotans are aware, let alone others in this country.

It brings me no joy to note that both shooters (more on them in a moment) were black and the deceased was black. Of course, it fully explains why the propagandist American media is disinterested in the story.

Pulling pieces together from various outlets (which has been difficult), the events of the night can best be summarized as follows: The two black gunmen knew each other through one of them being in some kind of relationship with the other’s family member. The relationship was allegedly abusive. One of the gunmen flew from Las Vegas and within an hour was at the club, so it is not difficult to surmise the purpose of his travel. After confronting one another, they exchanged gunfire. They were both hit, but from the floor continued firing indiscriminately. In the crossfire, the number […]