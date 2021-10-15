A retiring soldier has been threatened to take the vaccine or face a court-martial. In a shocking leaked audio clip, an Army doctor is heard telling the soldier she must either get the shot or possibly face a court martial. Terminal CWO broke the story and Jack Posobiec broadcast it on his hit podcast Human Events Daily , where he analyzed the entire clip. “If we were civilians and you said, ‘Doctor, do you think it’s reasonable for me to not get the vaccine for a few months until I feel comfortable?’ I’d say, yeah, that’s reasonable, you’re young and healthy, it’s reasonable to wait a few months until you feel more comfortable,” the Army doctor said.

“The Army doesn’t allow me to do that, though. So I recommend that you submit an administrative waiver because I can’t grant you a medical waiver unless you had specific medical conditions such as severe allergic reaction to the first shot, unfortunately.”

The soldier, who has Endometriosis, is a medical retiree. She notes in the clip that she is going home in six days, but the doctor says a court-martial would prevent her from doing so. The court-martial would, however, only be used should […]