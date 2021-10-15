Editor’s Commentary: It’s funny that I was shopping yesterday and noticed the beef prices. Okay, so “funny” isn’t the right way to put it but the article below crossed my desk as soon as I got back. What made it such a coincidence as that Michael Snyder used the term “luxury product” less than an hour after I started thinking that beef was becoming a food priced only for the wealthy.

I scoured Instacart looking at prices on ribeye steaks, just in case the $23.99 per pound for USDA Choice (NOT Prime) was extraordinary. It wasn’t. I was able to find a single store that still had USDA Select (below Choice) at a reasonable price, but that was one out of seven stories that I had checked, all of which were over $20 per pound. One had it over $30.

As so many have asked in recent weeks, what do our supply chain issues with shipping have to do with beef prices from domestic ranches? The answer, of course, is that the combination of inflation and supply chain issues is deadly for prices of hard-to-transport products like beef. The meat requires manpower to properly process it, store it, and truck it, and despite the availability of jobs and millions who could use the work, the crisis continues.

As we noted yesterday, the rising prices means it really is time to do some “prepping.” In fact, it’s long past time. I regret not being more engaged in prepping before. Sure, we had our bugout bags and buckets of rice, just in case, but I am now feeling woefully unprepared for the crisis that is upon us. Those with the means should be storing up food. Even if it’s low quality food like ramen noodles, there may come a time in the near future when sustenance of any sort is necessary.

I really hate being a fearmonger on issues like these. I pushed back last year when millions of Americans were hording toilet paper for no apparent reason, but the current situation is bad and the future looks far more dire than anything America has seen in decades. Prices are going up on pretty much all essentials from food to fuel. It behooves us to get our ducks in a row immediately.

Here’s Michael’s article. It paints a grim picture, especially for those of us who love our meat products. Like I said, I hate promoting fear but there’s a thin line between being a fearmonger and being a watchman warning of near-future catastrophes. I pray that I am wrong and will giddily acknowledge that I was swept up in talks of economic collapse unnecessarily, but I fear that I and others are spot on in our assessment of what’s to come.

The “reset economy” is coming, and it isn’t going to be very pleasant. Rather than viewing the economic chaos caused by the pandemic as a negative thing, many among the worldwide elite consider it to be a golden opportunity to fundamentally transform the global economy according to their values. As they radically reshape our economic system, one of their primary goals will be to make any products that are “bad for the environment” cost a lot more.

In other words, behaviors that produce a lot of carbon emissions must be punished. That is particularly bad news for those that love to eat a lot of meat, because the production of meat is considered to be particularly “harmful” for the environment.

In recent months, you may have noticed that the price of meat has already been rising quite aggressively. This fits very well with what they are trying to do, because they want people to start eating a lot less of it.

In fact, one prominent CEO was recently quoted as saying that beef is going to be “a luxury product” from now on…

“Beef is not going to be super climate friendly,” Danish Crown Chief Executive Officer Jais Valeur said in an interview with Danish newspaper Berlingske. “It will be a luxury product that we eat when we want to treat ourselves.”

Valeur said pork would be a more climate-friendly protein. Danish Crown is one of Europe’s largest pork producers, although it is also a player in the beef market.

So if you are accustomed to eating beef on a regular basis, I guess you are just going to be out of luck. Of course they will offer lots of “burgers” and “steaks” made out of microalgae or bugs that you can try instead. I am afraid that chicken is on the chopping block too. The head of the biggest chicken producer in the UK just warned that the days of cheap chicken dinners “are coming to an end”…

Britain’s biggest chicken producer said that the country’s 20-year cheap food binge is ending and food price inflation could hit double digits.

“The days when you could feed a family of four with a 3 pound ($4) chicken are coming to an end,” Ranjit Singh Boparan, owner of the 2 Sisters Group, said.

But don’t worry, they are working really hard to develop some squishy plant-based “chicken alternatives” that will surely have your mouth watering. These new “alternatives” won’t be cheap either, but the truth is that the price of just about everything is spiking these days. Just check out these numbers from a local CBS News report…

The price increases have hit certain industries particularly hard over the last year. Used car prices are up about 24 percent. The cost of meat has gone up 12 percent in 12 months. Home heating oil is up an estimated 43 percent. Another area on the top of many commuters’ minds: gas prices, which have risen by more than $1 a gallon.

As I discussed yesterday, heating bills are going to put a lot of financial stress on millions of American families this winter. Unfortunately, a lot of people still aren’t taking this new global energy crisis seriously enough. The truth is that this is a really, really big deal. If you doubt this, just take a look at what is already happening in India and China…

Meanwhile, Coal India, the world’s biggest coal miner, said it had temporarily stopped supplying non-power users as India battles one of its worst ever power supply deficits.

China’s power crisis, caused by shortages of coal, high fuel prices and booming post-pandemic industrial demand has halted production, including at factories supplying big brands such as Apple.

Needless to say, a global energy crisis will be a perfect opportunity for the global elite to push their “green energy solutions” on all of us. In order for most people to be willing to accept a radical “solution” they often need to be faced with a major problem first, and the global elite understand this very well.

Speaking of major problems, the global supply chain crisis just continues to get worse, and one prominent executive is now warning that it could “last well into 2022”…

Dutch navigation and digital mapping company TomTom warned that supply chain problems in the auto sector could last well into 2022.

“Collectively we have underestimated how big the supply chain issues, and especially for semiconductor shortages, have been or have become”, TomTom Chief Financial Officer Taco Titulaer told Reuters.

That is certainly bad news, and it looks like I will definitely have a lot to write about in the months ahead. Sadly, it appears that the Biden administration is not approaching these issues with the seriousness that they deserve. In fact, White House chief of staff Ron Klain seems to think that they are just “high class problems”…

White House chief of staff Ron Klain endorsed former Obama administration economist Jason Furman’s claim that the country’s inflation, supply chain, and other economic problems only affect a small part of the U.S. population.

Furman, the chairman of former President Barack Obama’s Council of Economic Advisers and an economics professor at Harvard University, tweeted Wednesday night that “most of the economic problems we’re facing … are high class problems.”

Really? Are empty shelves all across America a high class problem? Are soaring heating bills a high class problem? As I discussed yesterday, nearly 40 percent of all U.S. households “have faced serious financial problems” within the last few months. Is that a high class problem too?

The truth is that the stage is set for a global economic nightmare of epic proportions, and what we have experienced so far is just the tip of the iceberg. But like I said, the global elite don’t fear the changes that are happening. In fact, they intend to engineer even more change. Many of them truly believe that human activity must be very tightly constrained for the good of the planet, and so they envision a future in which our behaviors are very closely monitored, tracked and controlled.

So it may not be too long before highly advanced meters independently control the temperature levels in your home, you are not allowed to purchase certain products you used to buy because they are “bad for the environment”, and your food is made out of some of the most disgusting things imaginable. Many would consider such a society to be a “utopia”, but it sounds like an endless dystopian nightmare to me.

***It is finally here! Michael’s new book entitled “7 Year Apocalypse” is now available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.***

Image by Rudy and Peter Skitterians from Pixabay. Article cross-posted from Michael’s blog.

Too Few Are Telling the Truth

Not long ago, conservative media was not beholden to anyone. Today, most sites are stuck on the Big Tech gravy train.

I’ll keep this short. The rise of Pandemic Panic Theater, massive voter fraud, and other “taboo” topics have neutered a majority of conservative news sites. You’ll notice they are very careful about what topics they tackle. Sure, they’ll attack Critical Race Theory, Antifa, and the Biden-Harris regime, but you won’t see them going after George Soros, Bill Gates, the World Economic Forum, or the Deep State, among others.

The reason is simple. They are beholden to Big Tech, and Big Tech doesn’t allow certain topics to be discussed or they’ll cut you off. Far too many conservative news outlets rely on Google, Facebook, and Twitter for the bulk of their traffic. They depend on big checks from Google ads to keep the sites running. I don’t necessarily hold it against them. We all do what we need to do to survive. I just wish more would do like we have, which is to cut out Big Tech altogether.

We don’t get Google checks. We don’t have Facebook or Twitter buttons on our stories. We don’t have a YouTube Channel (banned), and Instagram profile (never made one), or a TikTok (no thanks, CCO). We’re not perfect, but we’re doing everything we can to not owe anything to anyone… other than our readers. We owe YOU the truth. We owe YOU the facts that others won’t reveal about topics that others won’t tackle. And we owe America, this great land that allows us to take hold of these opportunities.

Like I said, I don’t hold other conservative sites under too much scrutiny over their choices. It’s easy for people to point fingers when we’re not the ones paying their bills or supporting their families. I just wish there were more who would break away. Today, only a handful of other major conservative news outlets have broken away from the Big Tech teat. Of course, we need help.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8

Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:

We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner.

Also, we could use contributions of content. If you write or want to start writing and you share our patriotic, conservative, America First ideology, contact us. The contact form on this and all pages on the site goes directly to me.

Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.

While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors:

MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

Freedom Phone: Use promo code “MAGA” and get $50 off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

OurGoldGuy: Tell them we sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell).

Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

Promo for Mike Lindell's New Daily Show