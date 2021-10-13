A green alien is pictured next to famous pop star Demi Lovato, who is in attendance at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in May. (Interdimensional Guardians / Flickr ; Chris Pizzello / AP) Gender-confused pop star Demi Lovato said during a recent interview for her new show on NBCUniversal that extraterrestrial beings should not be called “aliens,” as the word carries with it a negative stereotype.

During an interview with Pedestrian about her new UFO -themed show, which is called “Unidentified with Demi Lovato,” she stood in solidarity with space aliens in only a way a leftist could: She demanded they be shown respect by not being mis-specie’d.

“I think that if there were beings that could harm us, we would have been gone a long time ago,” the singer said. “I also think that if there are civilizations that are of consciousness in other dimensions, which has given them the technology to be able to travel through space, I think that they are looking for nothing but peaceful encounters and interactions because like I said, if they wanted us gone, we would have been gone a long time ago!”

Lovato then made a comment that aliens wouldn’t want our planet, as […]