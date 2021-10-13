North Korean military troops during a defense exhibition were destroying bricks, breaking chains, and conducting an exercise they call “Self-Defence 2021” before their leader Kim Jong Un, and other North Korean high level officials. The exhibition was for the 76th anniversary of the founding of the Worker’s Party of Korea (WPK). This demonstration at the Defence Development Exhibition was bit intense. Video broadcast today on North Korean TV. pic.twitter.com/zehpI6EAEd — Martyn Williams (@martyn_williams) October 12, 2021 According to analysis of the event , this is the first time that the North Koreans have opted offer show of military capabilities as opposed to an annual military parade: Pyongyang’s decision to hold an exhibition rather than a large-scale military parade appeared to have the aim of showing off military force while bolstering the image of North Korea as a “normal state.” In effect, it advertised the need for stronger defensive capabilities at home and abroad through the exhibition format, which is recognized by the international community as an ordinary form of economic activity. It also bolstered its own recent demands […]

