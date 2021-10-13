Southwest Airlines employees are now organizing a “peaceful protest,” according to a flyer from a Southwest employee shared by Human Events senior editor Jack Posobiec: Just got passed this flyer from a Southwest employee #FreedomFlu pic.twitter.com/Q5gXGhxoma — Jack Posobiec �� (@JackPosobiec) October 13, 2021 “Let your voice be heard,” the flyer says. “Please join your Southwest Cohearts, vaccinated or not, in exercising your first amendment right to a peaceful protest of the recent Covid-19 vaccination mandate.”

“Freedom not force,” the flyer underscores, noting that it is scheduled for Monday, Octobert 18 at 8:30 a.m.

“All who believe in medical freedom are welcome to gather outside Southwest Airlines Headquarters entrace at the intersection of Denton Drive and Love Field drive,” it says, referring to the company’s Dallas headquarters.

“Please invite others and bring signs stating: Terminate the mandate; freedom not force; and no jabs for jobs,” the flyer adds.

Becker News was among the first to report the Southwest “sick out.” Tucker Carlson, on his Monday night monologue, talked about the reported demonstration that took place this weekend after the Southwest Pilots Association sued the airline over the vaccine mandate on Friday.

“Consider the argument they’re hearing from Joe Biden: You must get the shot […]