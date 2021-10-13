The deadly withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan is under increasing scrutiny from lawmakers, many of whom are placing the blame at the feet of President Joe Biden .

Nearly a dozen lawmakers sent a letter to the Biden administration this week demanding that the U.S. Department of State and Office of Management and Budget (OMB) expedite the evacuation of all remaining Americans and Afghan allies still desperately seeking escape from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. The effort comes after a difficult withdrawal from the nation left many Americans, and Afghan cooperators, behind.

“Each passing day makes it more difficult to safely evacuate Americans and our allies from Afghanistan as winter approaches, and the Taliban tightens their grip over the country,” said said Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga, who helped lead the effort.

“It is despicable that the Biden Administration abandoned these people in the President’s catastrophic withdrawal, and it is totally unacceptable that they remain trapped behind enemy lines. Unfortunately, to date, the State Department has shown little urgency and no lasting commitment to evacuate our citizens and allies. Even now, our offices remain in contact with U.S. citizens and Afghans alike who have been hung out to dry. The American people,” he continued, “have […]