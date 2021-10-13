Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller is expected to plead guilty on a number of charges during a court martial hearing on Thursday. This after he publicly criticized military leadership and the Biden administration’s disastrous exit from Afghanistan.

The guilty plea comes as part of a plea bargain deal that will allow Scheller to obtain a discharge that grants him some military benefits, the Washington Post reports.

Scheller attorney Tim Parlatore said that plea details are still being argued. the “Our hope is for him to get a letter of reprimand, and no more,” Parlatore said. Scheller faces six charges stemming from his viral video demanding accountability, a video which ultimately ended his military career . He was placed on leave and was then arrested and sent to the brig prior to his recent release.

The charges against Scheller include “violating Uniform Code of Military Justice Article 88 by displaying contempt toward officials, Article 89 by disrespecting superior commissioned officers, Article 90 by willfully disobeying a superior commissioned officer, Article 92 by dereliction in the performance of his duties and failure to obey an order or regulation, and Article 133 by displaying conduct unbecoming an officer and a gentleman,” according to Stars […]