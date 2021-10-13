The school district accused of covering up horrific sexual abuse at one of their schools released a lengthy statement Wednesday denying that the school board knew the details of the case.

Loudoun County resident Scott Smith said that his daughter was raped on May 28 by a boy allegedly wearing a skirt in a restroom at Stone Bridge High School. He said that he was told by prosecutors to stay quiet about the case publicly in order to help the prosecution case move forward.

When parents later objected to a new transgender restroom policy at the school district, officials denied any incidents of sexual assault had occurred. “The predator transgender student or person simply does not exist,” said Loudoun County Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler in June. “We don’t have any record of assaults occurring in our restrooms.”

On June 22 at a school board meeting, Smith got into an altercation with a woman who he says was accusing his daughter of lying about the assault. The incident was used by the National School Board Association in their demand to the Department of Justice that threats to school boards be investigated as “domestic violence.”

Although the incident remains under investigation, the details of the […]