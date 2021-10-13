Dr. Patricia Lee, M.D., an ICU doctor based in California, issued a shocking letter to the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention claiming she has observed more vaccine injuries from the controversial COVID-19 vaccines than she has in the last 20 years working as a doctor.

In the letter, she describes observing "entirely healthy individuals suffering serious, often fatal, injuries," her attorneys noted in a follow-up email. These include "transverse myelitis, resulting in quadriplegia, pneumocystis pneumonia, multi-system organ failure, cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, post partum hemorrhagic shock and septic chock, and disseminated CMV and CMV viremia." Dr. Patricia Lee, MD, a California-based ICU doctor issued a letter to both the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) on September 28 in which she explains observing more vaccine-related injuries than she ever had throughout the last 20 years working in the medical arena. In the letter, Dr. Lee points out that while she is "fully vaccinated for Covid-19," her "personal experience this year treating patients in a busy ICU does not comport with claims made by federal health authorities regarding the safety of Covid-19 vaccines."