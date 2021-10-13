This stock image shows kids taking a test in a classroom. The 2020 National Sex Education Standards for public schools was recently released, providing guidance suggesting middle school students should be well-versed in different types of sex and sexual orientation. (Compassionate Eye Foundation – Robert Daly – OJO Images / Getty Images) School used to be the place where you would send your children to get a proper education.

It was a place where they could learn basic sciences and critical thinking skills.

Today, however, public schools are nothing more than propaganda centers indoctrinating children into the latest far-left ideologies.

Nowhere has this been made more evident than in the sexual education standards currently being disseminated to schools nationwide.

Developed by a coalition of left-wing nonprofit groups, the second edition of the National Sex Education Standards aspires to teach school children about various ideas many parents would likely object to, according to The Federalist .

For instance, the standards require kindergarteners through second graders to learn about ideas related to transgenderism, including “gender” and “gender identity.”Third graders are taught about “the role of hormone blockers” for transgender minors, an often irreversible procedure many consider to be tantamount to child abuse .Starting in sixth grade […]