Geraldo Rivera, the investigative reporter-turned scandalous author-turned Fox News pundit who regularly enrages conservative viewers by sparring with pro-Trump pundits on America First policies, today claimed that the Southwest Airlines Pilots widely reported to be engaged in a “sick-out” over COVID-19 vaccines are “screwing over” the people of the United States.

“I believe that mandates exist for a reason, the Supreme Court in a 1905 decision made very clear,” Rivera wrongly claimed while sparring with Jesse Watters. “These airline pilots are screwing the public, and the worst of all is not the pilots,” said Rivera. Instead, the worst culprits are Republicans celebrating the negative impacts of Biden’s vaccine mandate, he declared. “The worst of all,” said Rivera, “is Chip Roy.” Rivera added, “This is a guy getting almost sexual pleasure from the chaos and the disruption.” ( READ MORE: Southwest Airlines CEO: Biden’s ‘Controversial’ Vax Mandate ‘Not Anything I Wish For’, Airline ‘Not Going To Fire Any Employees’ ) National File recently unearthed Rivera’s 1990s autobiography, in which he describes participating in “demeaning” group sex with woman and several men and taking his girlfriend to abort their child.

