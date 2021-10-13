That story, mostly unknown until now, should at an absolute minimum require the approval of any employee’s request for conscience-based religious exemptions from employer or government vaccination mandates.

On October 6, with the help of James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas (PV), a whistleblower at Pfizer revealed , in leaked internal emails, that company executives have been, in PV’s words, “telling staff to be secretive about the use of human fetal tissue in laboratory testing of the COVID vaccine.”

The video cites an email from the company’s senior director of worldwide research admitting that “One or more cell lines with an origin that can be traced back to human fetal tissue has been used in laboratory tests associated with the vaccine program.” The firm’s chief scientific officer specifically identifies the cell line involved as “HEK293T cells … (which) are ultimately derived from an aborted fetus.”

Pfizer’s resistance to disclosing the roots of its vaccine’s origins seems inexplicable for at least three reasons.

First, In December, the Catholic Church’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the […]