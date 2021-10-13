Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara spoke out on Tuesday to urge officers in his city to ignore Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) mandates that they report their vaccination status.

Catanzara said that the FOP already has a class-action grievance drafted to cover “everything under the sun” that police officers might lose if they refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19, including pay and benefits. This came after Lightfoot’s office announced that city employees who fail to report their vaccination status by Friday will be placed in a “non-disciplinary, no-pay status.”

However, Catanzara fired back by urging officers to file exemptions to receiving the vaccine, but not to enter any information into the vaccine portal that is mandated by the city, according to The Chicago Sun Times.

“Do not fill out the portal information,” Catanzara told union members in a video posted to YouTube. “I’ve made my status very clear as far as the vaccine, but I do not believe the city has the authority to mandate that to anybody let alone that information about your medical history.” When asked for a comment on the video, Lightfoot’s spokesperson said that they had “no […]