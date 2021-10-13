AP Photo/Evan Vucci We’re seeing a lot of problems as a result of supply chain disruptions , with more shortages anticipated.

We’re seeing empty shelves again and getting a lot of warnings on the system that the problems are going to get worse. But there are a lot of intricate, more long-term issues here that need proper attention. And Joe Biden has ignored solutions on the subject for a long time.

Biden spoke today on the unfolding crisis and what he intended to do to help resolve the disruptions in the supply chain.

But in an apropos symbol of how late he has really been to the subject, which has been an unfolding crisis, Biden was over an hour late in delivering his scheduled remarks. Then he only spoke for about 10 minutes and said nothing that was really new and how he was actually going to make things better now.

Then he had some issues with the teleprompter, saying people’s names and even thanking his “supply sane [sic] disruption task force.” I’m not sure what a “supply sane” is. The teleprompter’s gonna need a bigger font pic.twitter.com/7pU44s5yqy — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 13, 2021 Now there are a lot of things that […]