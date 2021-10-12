(AP Photo/Pat Sullivan, File) Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly is holding on to the narrative that all is fine within his company and that the immense cancelations of flights across his company have nothing to do with pilots and staff revolting against the vaccine mandate imposed by his company.

Despite this denial, Kelly is shifting blame for the mandates away from himself and putting them on Biden.

Kelly appeared on “Good Morning America” where he apologized to customers for the inconveniences they’re experiencing due to the canceled flights. When pressed on whether this has something to do with the vaccine mandates, Kelly claimed that there wasn’t any evidence to support that.

“There’s just no evidence of that,” said Kelly.

He immediately attempted to switch gears and put the focus back on efforts to get things up and running again.

“Our people are working very hard. I’m very proud of them, especially when we get into a difficult situation like this, they’re also delayed,” he said. “They’re also ending up in places they didn’t expect … our people are doing a phenomenal job.” “I want to apologize to all of our customers. This is not what we want but unfortunately it just takes a couple […]