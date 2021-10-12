While President Biden draws ridicule for using a ‘ Truman Show ‘ fake White House set across from the actual White House… Why does Joe Biden feel the need to use a Fake White House set across the street from the actual White House? pic.twitter.com/5p7TLwoPmw — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 6, 2021 …Vice President Kamala Harris is earning jeers of her own for using child actors in a recent NASA YouTube video about space exploration .
Filmed in August while the Taliban was rapidly taking over Afghanistan and closing in on Kabul (and right before the Biden-Harris administration murdered a family of innocent civilians, including seven children ), the “Get Curious with Vice President Harris” was tweeted by the VP’s account on October 7 to celebrate World Space Week.
And it’s a cringe-fest… The video portrayed the children as regular kids – however it has been revealed that they were all paid actors who auditioned for the part by submitting a monologue and questions they would ask a world leader, according to the Daily Mail , which notes that the Washington Examiner revealed the production company; ‘Sinking Ship Entertainment’ out of Canada . Monterey resident Trevor Bernardino, 13, told KSBW he was […]
Read the whole story at www.zerohedge.com
Promo for Mike Lindell's New Daily Show
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker
Discussion about this post