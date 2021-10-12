The new Disney documentary on Doctor Anthony Fauci is getting some brutal reviews from viewers on Rotten Tomatoes.
The documentary features Fauci, the Biden administration’s top infectious disease specialist, and chronicles his career and rise as a public figure during the pandemic.
Disney describes the Fauci documentary as “a revealing portrait of one of our most dedicated public servants, whose work saved millions.”
Top critics on Rotten Tomatoes seem to agree with that assessment, but audience reviews have come to a different conclusion, giving an ‘audience score’ of just 2%. ‘Fauci’ Documentary Is Getting Rough Reviews From Rotten Tomatoes Users https://t.co/jicY54FWhD — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 12, 2021 REVIEW: Former Trump Advisor Peter Navarro Says He Told President Multiple Times To Fire Fauci Disney’s Fauci Documentary Getting Bad Viewer Reviews
Audience Reviews on the Fauci documentary weren’t nearly as kind as those coming from actual critics on the Rotten Tomatoes site.
"I expected some propaganda and ended up with a sizable helping," one reviewer wrote.
