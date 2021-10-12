A Rhode Island mom named Nicole Solas is claiming, both in tweets and in a criminal complaint, that Rhode Island high schools are pushing a book containing gay, sometimes pedophilic pornography on students.

In an October 2nd tweet, Ms. Solas highlighted pages from the book, which is titled Gender Queer: A Memoir. North Kingstown High School in Rhode Island showcased gay pedophilia porn. pic.twitter.com/B1wgnFyo9d — Nicole Solas Domest Terrorist MILFederally Charge (@Nicoletta0602) October 2, 2021 Then, eight days later, on October 10th, Ms. Solas posted an image of a criminal complaint she filed with the local police. Submitted. How do you like law enforcement investigations now, public school? pic.twitter.com/FUSZWcrPh1 — Nicole Solas Domest Terrorist MILFederally Charge (@Nicoletta0602) October 10, 2021 In the complaint, Ms. Solas alleges that the book contains “pornographic images” and was made available to minors by the high school.

The book in dispute, Gender Queer: A Memoir , was written and illustrated by an author named Maia Kobabe who uses the pronouns “e/em/eir” and whose Amazon author page describes her work as focusing on “ themes of identity, sexuality, anti-fascism, fairy tales, and homesickness. ”

Additionally, the Amazon description page for the book has this to say:

“…Maia’s intensely […]