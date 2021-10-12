An Antifa supporting candidate for Seattle City Attorney , campaigning to oversee the office’s $35 million budget, declared bankruptcy, has a massive amount of debt, and lives in subsidized housing. Nicole Thomas Kennedy, who has campaigned on cutting the City Attorney’s criminal division and an end to prosecuting misdemeanors, has a massive amount of debt. According to her 2019 bankruptcy petition there is approximately $465,000 of debt, which is mostly student loans. There are also 13 collection agencies chasing those debts. She also had a series of parking tickets , which showed they were discharged for the bankruptcy . Thomas-Kennedy’s apartment building, which is subsidized by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), is located on a prominent corner of the Seattle University’s business district. According to the building’s website, it is limited to people who earn 60 percent of the of Area Median Income (AMI), which is approximately $62,000 for a family of 3 such as Thomas-Kennedy’s. Rent in the building is $1,233 for a two-bedroom apartment, as of 2019. From that location, she regularly tweeted about the Seattle Police Department’s activities in the area during the Antifa and BLM riots in 2020. The police […]

