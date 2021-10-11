LA Premiere Of Lionsgate’s “Angel Has Fallen” – Arrivals Though he’s often expressed left-leaning views, don’t count Morgan Freeman among the celebrities slamming the police. The Oscar-winning actor said in an interview with Black Enterprise magazine that he has no interest in joining the defund-the-police movement.

“I am not in the least bit for defunding the police,” Freeman told reporter Selena Hill in a video posted to Instagram. “Police work is, aside from all the negativity around it, it is very necessary for us to have them and most of them are guys that are doing their job. They’re going about their day-to-day jobs. There are some police that would never pull their guns except in range, that sort of thing.”

Freeman was expounding on the “defund the police” movement because his latest film, “The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain,” centers on a real-life police shooting from 2011. Officers fatally shot Chamberlain, a 68-year-old black marine veteran, inside his home after he accidentally triggered his medical alert necklace. Chamberlain, who had bipolar disorder, refused to open the door to the police when they arrived at his apartment. When officers broke down the door, he charged at them with a knife and was […]