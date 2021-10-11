Guest post by Lawrence Sellin and Anna Chen COVID-19 was a planned bioweapon of China’s People’s Liberation Army.
Already in 2005, Colonel Ji-Wei Guo of the People’s Liberation Army’s Southwest Hospital, Third Military Medical University in Chongqing, China described a new type of bioweapon.
Colonel Guo rejected the clumsy, traditional biological weapons that produced mass destruction, ones that:
depend on microbiology, especially bacteriology, which uses destructive bacteria, viruses, and toxic living bodies obtained directly from the natural world. These weapons are subject to nature, are difficult to control, and have irreversible effects.” China would use biotechnology to create new forms of designed “biotechnological weapons” that would be “controllable” and “recoverable” for which China had sole possession of the vaccine or antidote.
Such weapons would be highly contagious, but of low lethality and capable of being deployed under “pre-war” conditions. Although artificially created, the new bioweapons would retain “plausible deniability,” that is, could be attributed to a disease of natural origin.
Thus, spawned the PLA’s massive joint bioweapon development-vaccine production program, which incorporated China’s universities and their access to international knowledge […]
