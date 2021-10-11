A new study out Friday revealed that global rates of anxiety and depression soared by more than a quarter over the course of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the report, authored by a worldwide team of academics led by Dr. Damian Santomauro at Australia’s University of Queensland, researchers attributed 53 million new cases of major depressive disorder and 76 million cases of anxiety disorders to the pandemic — and the government’s isolating lockdowns and mandates.

“The locations hit hardest by the pandemic in 2020, as measured with decreased human mobility and daily SARS-CoV-2 infection rate, had the greatest increases,” the authors wrote in the paper published by The Lancet. Women and young people were shown to be most affected by the onslaught of draconian lockdowns triggered by the novel Wuhan coronavirus. NEW—Cases of major depressive disorder and anxiety disorders increased by over a quarter in 2020 due to the #COVID19 pandemic, with women and younger people most affected. First global estimates of the impacts of the pandemic on #MentalHealth : https://t.co/RB2EEwGDsY pic.twitter.com/a8VCu6Cnox — The Lancet (@TheLancet) October 8, 2021 Researchers came to their conclusions by studying the data on the prevalence of mental health disorders before and after the pandemic’s first […]