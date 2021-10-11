The corporate media’s fêted Facebook “whistleblower” tweeted a number of racially charged comments, as well as claiming to have bought books by Karl Marx for young children, The National Pulse can exclusively reveal. Frances Haugen – who went from nobody to testifying on Capitol Hill within a matter of days – has been demanding mass censorship on social media, particularly aimed at those who don’t share her worldview.

But her own behavior on social media may serve to undermine her moral authority on the matter.

A private profile linked to Haugen which appeared in her biography for speaking events such as the 2015 Girl Geek Dinner reveals an even more bizarre side to the former Facebook staffer. It also contains posts detailing work for her previous employers such as Google and her time attending Harvard Business School. While the account – “@Frizy” – is currently obscured, an archive of the profile from 2008 and 2009 reveal strange public posts made by Haugen.

Among them, Haugen tells jokes stereotyping “brown men” and mathematics while recounting her airborne attempts at flirting: In another post, Haugen tweets about an “awesome table of diversity” featuring an “indian, red head, blonde, african american, and asian”.

“[N]ever seen it […]