In normal times, news that massive amounts of evidence of Covid-19 vaccine dangers was presented at the International Criminal Court in The Hague would be major news covered worldwide. These aren’t normal times, so the event was completely ignored by pretty much every major media outlet. As far as they’re concerned, the vaccines are “safe and effective” because they’ve all been instructed by the powers-that-be to declare that the vaccines are “safe and effective.”

Our readers know they’re not, but the message is having challenges reaching the masses. The powers-that-be have complete control over mainstream media, Big Tech, academia, and most governments. It should come as a shock to no one that pressure is being applied to keep any news that runs counter to their narrative from coming to light. We will continue to highlight as much of this news as we can, including this article from Free West Media:

New evidence showing harmfulness of Corona vaccinations presented to International Criminal Court

An independent Dutch Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry set up in 2020, has new evidence it presented to the International Criminal Court in The Hague about the harmfulness of the Corona vaccinations.

The BPOC 2020 is a committee set up by citizens and is completely separate from government, business and politics. The committee was set up by Pieter Kuit and his daughter Jade Kuit.

“It comes from a sense of justice. People have needlessly lost their freedoms. But everything the government says is widely reported in the media. You can hardly find any other information.” Kuit says he receives about 600 to 700 e-mails and 80 telephone calls a day from people who have the same concerns about the government’s lack of transparency. According to Kuit, the government “cannot provide any scientific substantiation”.

The committee has examined the proportionality of the policy and measures with regard to Covid-19 and also investigates whether the government is complying with the law. To this end, the committee hears experts such as doctors, scientists, lawyers and professors, who focus on the following question:

“Why have restrictive measures been imposed in our country since March 15, 2020 due to Covid19, are these measures effective and are the measures imposed in proportion to the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus?”

The interviews with experts are public, filmed and streamed. A written report is made of the information sessions. Interim reports and ultimately a final report with findings and conclusions are drawn up which are presented to the House of Representatives and all relevant social authorities such as youth care, trade unions and the National Ombudsman.

Right of Parliamentary Inquiry

The House of Representatives can independently conduct research into policy and projects and have that research carried out by MPs. Several instruments can be used for this. The most efficient means is research based on the Parliamentary Inquiry Act. Since 2016, the House of Representatives has also been able to hold a parliamentary inquiry.

Thus a large number of views from experts, doctors, virologists, mathematicians, economists, but also entrepreneurs have been videotaped without any editing and live-streamed on Facebook as befits a transparent parliamentary democracy.

Covid vaccines are not safe

The experts consulted by the BPOC2020 believe that the vaccines are not safe for use. This is also apparent from the reports received by the Committee’s Vaccination Reporting Center.

Until October 8, 2204 deaths and 2835 cases of serious injury after the Corona vaccine have been registered by the vaccine adverse reaction hotline. The government’s database on adverse events Lareb, however refuses to process these reports.

The Rutte administration does not wish to take note of the reports

Cases of serious health damage, leukemia in young people, miscarriages, myocarditis and thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome have been noted. The BPOC2020 is convinced that the Dutch government is aware of the deaths and serious cases of health damage that have occurred and still occur daily after vaccination.

However, the government does not wish to take cognizance of the reports. Lareb is also silent about the investigation into the reports that have been received at the center. This has been the reason for the Committee to hand over all its evidence regarding the deaths and serious vaccine injuries reported, to the International Criminal Court for investigation.

The BPOC2020 also handed over the interview reports of its visit to the Ministry of Health and visit to the Lareb to the ICC. It is not yet clear what will happen to the evidence.

Drs. Pieter Kuit, voorzitter BPOC2020, bij Paleis Justitie Den Haag in gesprek met Rico Brouwer. Hele interview: https://t.co/gE7eEB7r0d pic.twitter.com/Q3av8GRceK — BPOC2020 (@bpoc2020) February 16, 2021

If Government Won’t Help, We Must Stand For Ourselves

Reading news like this can be both encouraging and frustrating. It’s good that the truth is being presented to government officials, but what good will it do? Considering the aforementioned control the powers-that-be have over government, is there any amount of evidence that can force them to stop doing the bidding of the globalists?

This is where we come in. For things to change, we need the people of the world to start demanding action based on the truth, not the agenda being applied against us. Even government is beholden to the people when enough are aware and willing to stand up against the globalists. We’re in uncharted territory; there has never been such a concerted effort to mislead all the people of the world. But the globalists are also experiencing something new, which should give us hope. Have they overplayed their hand?

As of now, it appears their plans are working. But every day, more people are coming into the awareness that the narratives being fed to them by governments and their proxies are loaded with half-truths and outright lies. If there’s still a chance of winning, this is how it will be done. We need to reach critical mass of people who are aware of the truth and willing to join us in bringing it forth.

What BPOC 2020 and many other groups are doing is important work. It may not break through the shields that governments have put up, but if it reaches some who will then be prompted to join the fight, their efforts are worthwhile.

Image by Marco Verch from Flickr, CC BY 2.0.

Too Few Are Telling the Truth

Not long ago, conservative media was not beholden to anyone. Today, most sites are stuck on the Big Tech gravy train.

I’ll keep this short. The rise of Pandemic Panic Theater, massive voter fraud, and other “taboo” topics have neutered a majority of conservative news sites. You’ll notice they are very careful about what topics they tackle. Sure, they’ll attack Critical Race Theory, Antifa, and the Biden-Harris regime, but you won’t see them going after George Soros, Bill Gates, the World Economic Forum, or the Deep State, among others.

The reason is simple. They are beholden to Big Tech, and Big Tech doesn’t allow certain topics to be discussed or they’ll cut you off. Far too many conservative news outlets rely on Google, Facebook, and Twitter for the bulk of their traffic. They depend on big checks from Google ads to keep the sites running. I don’t necessarily hold it against them. We all do what we need to do to survive. I just wish more would do like we have, which is to cut out Big Tech altogether.

We don’t get Google checks. We don’t have Facebook or Twitter buttons on our stories. We don’t have a YouTube Channel (banned), and Instagram profile (never made one), or a TikTok (no thanks, CCO). We’re not perfect, but we’re doing everything we can to not owe anything to anyone… other than our readers. We owe YOU the truth. We owe YOU the facts that others won’t reveal about topics that others won’t tackle. And we owe America, this great land that allows us to take hold of these opportunities.

Like I said, I don’t hold other conservative sites under too much scrutiny over their choices. It’s easy for people to point fingers when we’re not the ones paying their bills or supporting their families. I just wish there were more who would break away. Today, only a handful of other major conservative news outlets have broken away from the Big Tech teat. Of course, we need help.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8

Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:

We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner.

Also, we could use contributions of content. If you write or want to start writing and you share our patriotic, conservative, America First ideology, contact us. The contact form on this and all pages on the site goes directly to me.

Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.

While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors:

MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

Freedom Phone: Use promo code “MAGA” and get $50 off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

OurGoldGuy: Tell them we sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell).

Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

Promo for Mike Lindell's New Daily Show