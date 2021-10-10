<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Many conservatives, myself included, have stopped watching professional sports over the past year-and-a-half, due to the constant preaching of leftist propaganda. We saw the NBA cover their courts in “The Bubble” with Black Lives Matter logos. The San Francisco Giants have painted on their baseball field the slogan “Vax Up”. We want to watch sports to escape, not have leftists political talking points shoved down our throats.

Washington DC knows what kind of influence these athletes have over the American people. They’ve taken their cues from Big Business, who use these star athletes to sell everything from Sprite to McDonald’s Big Macs to Car Insurance. Now, they are used to sell Black Lives Matter, pro-China propaganda and Vaccines.

During today’s episode of The Jeff Dornik Show, Gary Sheffield Jr explained to me that it’s easy for them to sell anything they are told to… until it impacts them personally. So when it came to social distancing, face masks and even promoting the COVID-19 shots, the NBA players were all over the place pushing this left and right.

Now that the Democrats are implementing vaccine mandates, however, now that’s affecting them on a personal level. And they’ve had enough.

Basketball players like Kyrie Irving and Andrew Wiggins have been on the forefront of the news saying that they are not vaccinated, despite the mandates in their hometowns of San Francisco and New York City. Due to these restrictions, they would not be able to play any home games as long as they refuse The Jab.

Unfortunately, Golden State Warrior star Andrew Wiggins has given in to the financial pressure and is now fully vaccinated. He made it clear, however, that this was not a medical decision but one influenced by the fact that he’d lose out on $16 million dollars if he refused The Jab. This goes to show that many people getting vaccinated are not doing so for protection, but because of social and financial pressures. This is a dangerous precedence if this is how we treat medicine moving forward.

The fact that people like Draymond Green and LeBron James have voiced their opposition to vaccine mandates is encouraging. It shows just how far past the line of sanity the Left has gone with this COVID-19 tyranny. It should also be a wakeup call to every one of their followers that forcing people to get injected with something they don’t want is immoral.

Gary reminded our listeners that the COVID-19 injection does not stop you from getting COVID-19, nor does it stop you from spreading it. All it does is lessen your chances of going to the hospital or dying. However, if you are healthy and in shape, the risk of dying from this coronavirus is almost zero. So if you can still catch and spread the virus, and if you are healthy the chances of dying from it are extremely low, why are we mandating this Jab that doesn’t protect those around you?

Gary also made a very interesting observation… one which he would rarely, if ever, make. He believes that it’s going to be the celebrities and professional athletes that need to lead the charge against the medical tyranny we are facing with these mandates. They are supposed to be the mouthpieces of the left, but now that they are motivated to push back because of the mandate’s affects on their personal lives, they can open up the eyes of the American people.

As our government gets more tyrannical, I expect to see more celebrities and athletes pushing back and making their voices heard. If they are pushing for medical freedom, we should get behind them and amplify their voice as much as possible, no matter who it is that’s saying it. Even LeBron James and Draymond Green.

