Joe Biden delivered an address on Covid-19 and vaccine mandates on Wednesday that was filled with gibberish and outright lies. As Biden touted his blatantly unconstitutional federal vaccine mandates, he referred to the debunked lie that vaccines ‘stop the spread.’ Watch: “We’re making sure healthcare workers are vaccinated because if you seek care at a healthcare facility, you should have the certainty that the people providing that care are protected from COVID and cannot spread it to you,” Biden claimed.

It is important to note that this is an outright lie. It is not a misstatement. Biden read it off the teleprompter and it is a deliberate lie to mislead the American people into taking the vaccines, regardless of individual risks.

The CDC Director admitted a month ago that the Covid vaccines don’t prevent the spread of the virus.

“Our vaccines are working exceptionally well,” Walensky claimed. “They continue to work well for Delta with regard to severe illness and death, they prevent it. But what they can’t do anymore is prevent transmission.” The viral loads in the vaccinated and unvaccinated have proven to be similar, as the CDC stated in a document released in July.

“Today, some of those data were published […]