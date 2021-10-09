On Wednesday, 1619 Project creator Nikole Hannah-Jones argued against school choice by advocating for the foundation of school choice.

“Why do ‘school choice’ advocates never advocate eliminating school district boundaries/funding schools by local property tax and allowing poor, Black students to attend white, wealthy schools in neighboring municipalities? They don’t really want choice, just privatization,” wrote Hannah-Jones in a tweet.

“Classism is allowing rich white communities to fund just their own schools exclusively and then to keep lower-income folks out through exclusionary zoning and invisible but impenetrable school district boundaries. So, you really want a choice? Let’s go,” she continued.

Twitter users quickly pointed out Hannah-Jones’ argument advocated for school choice. “This is school choice. You’re making the school choice argument,” wrote journalist Stephen Miller. “A huge chunk of the school choice argument is getting underprivileged kids [often of color] out of failing urban school districts controlled by Democrat unions and municipalities and into other districts and offering more choice [charter schools],” he continued.

Getting rid of school boundaries is what school choice advocates expressly wanted. We went from segregation by race to segregation by location. Let’s end that with school choice,” wrote the Libertarian Party of Texas Twitter account . “Zip codes […]