A US-made E2K Early Warning Aircraft (EWA) takes off from a motorway in Pingtung, southern Taiwan, during the annual Han Kuang drill in September 2021

Taipei, Taiwan — US special operations forces and Marines have been secretly training Taiwanese troops for more than one year, risking the ire of China, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

The Journal said about two-dozen US service members have trained Taiwanese ground and maritime forces “for at least a year,” amid China’s rising verbal threats against the island ally of the United States.

The report cited unnamed officials for the report. Taiwan’s Defense Ministry declined to comment on the report.

The Pentagon did not confirm or deny it. Spokesman John Supple said the US support for Taiwan’s military is gauged on its defense needs. “Our support for and defense relationship with Taiwan remains aligned against the current threat posed by the People’s Republic of China,” Supple said in a statement.

“We urge Beijing to honor its commitment to the peaceful resolution of cross-Strait differences.”The report appeared to confirm Taiwan media articles last November — which cited Taiwan’s Naval Command — that US troops had arrived there to train Taiwan Marines and special forces in […]