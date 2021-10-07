The newest polling numbers from Quinnipiac University for President Joe Biden are devastatingly bad: only 38% approve of his job performance.

Article by Bob Unruh from WND.

And the negatives are in the majority on almost every issue: A full 50% disapprove of his coronavirus response, 55% of his work on the economy, 58% of his job commanding the military, 54% on taxes, 58% on foreign policy and a whopping 67% on immigration and border issues.

Fifty-five percent say the Biden administration is simply “not competent” to run the government.

Analyst Tim Mallor explained, “Battered on trust, doubted on leadership, and challenged on overall competency, President Biden is being hammered on all sides as his approval rating continues its downward slide to a number not seen since the tough scrutiny of the Trump administration.”

At the Washington Examiner columnist Paul Bedard called it like this: “In the worst showing since becoming president, President Joe Biden’s approval has fallen to its lowest ever, and the public no longer feels his team is competent, honest, or led well.”

He pointed out the results follow “a similar pattern in other polls, notably Gallup, that recently had his approval at a poor 43%.”

He explained, “Of special note in the new survey, the public appears to have lost faith in Biden’s abilities. According to the survey: More than half say 55%-42% said the Biden administration is not competent in running the government. Fifty percent said Biden is not honest, while 44% said he is. Forty-one percent said he has ‘good leadership,’ while 56% said he doesn’t. Fifty-five percent disapprove of his handling of the economy. Fifty-eight percent disapprove of his job as commander in chief. Sixty-seven percent said he’s wrong on immigration and border issues.”

On his job approval, Biden is underwater 38%-53%, based on total rejection from Republicans, 94%-4%, and massive dissatisfaction among independents, 60%-32%.

The nation’s stark and apparently unbridgeable political divide was evident, as Democrats still approve of him 80%-10%.

But majorities of Americans didn’t even like him personally.

“When it comes to Biden’s personal traits, Americans were asked whether or not Biden … cares about average Americans: 49 percent say yes, while 48 percent say no, compared to 58-37 percent yes in April; is honest: 44 percent say yes, while 50 percent say no, compared to 51-42 percent yes in April; has good leadership skills: 41 percent say yes, while 56 percent say no, compared to 52-44 percent yes in April.”

On the competency of his administration, 55% say it isn’t there.

A full 50% believe he failed to handle Afghanistan correctly, and American should have kept at least some troops there, the polls said.

“Though the troops are gone, America’s longest war still gnaws at the country. Weary of the seemingly endless conflict but wary of what was left behind, the majority of people still see boots on the ground as the firewall between a country in the grip of Western hating factions and the rest of the world,” Malloy said.

Only about one in four – and based on other results that means only about half of the nation’s Democrat – are satisfied with the way things are going in the country. In fact, the poll shows only 10% of Democrats are “very satisfied” with the direction of the country. Republicans had literally no respondents in that category, and it included only 5% of independents.

Forty-eight percent of independents were “very dissatisfied,” as were 79% of Republicans.

Sixty-nine percent overall say the economy as not so good or poor.

The survey contacted 1,326 adults from Oct. 1-4 and the results have a margin of error of plus or minus 2.7 percentage points.

Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.

