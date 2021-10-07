Ivermectin pills (a broad-spectrum antiparasitic agent) on top of instruction label A 75-year-old New York man died last weekend after a hospital refused to give him the drug Ivermectin in a last-ditch effort to save his life, despite an order from a judge, an exclusive report from News10NBC’s Jennifer Lewke revealed.
Although Jeremy L. Carter was vaccinated against COVID-19, he still caught the virus at the end of August, Lewke detailed. He became sick enough to be hospitalized at Rochester General Hospital and continued to deteriorate to the point where he was placed on a ventilator.
After consulting with Carter’s primary care doctor, Carter and his daughter Jill Alvarado wanted to try Ivermectin. Although the drug is not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat COVID-19, and the FDA has explicitly warned against using it, some doctors have prescribed Ivermectin for COVID-19 patients.
However, the hospital refused to administer the drug to Carter, even though the family said they would gladly sign away any right to file a malpractice lawsuit.
This forced Alvarado to sue Rochester Regional Health, where Rochester General Hospital falls — and she was successful. Finally, a judge sided with the family and ordered the hospital […]
Read the whole story at www.dailywire.com
Promo for Mike Lindell's New Daily Show
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker
Discussion about this post