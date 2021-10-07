Press Secretary Jen Psaki responds to John Kerry saying Biden “literally had not been aware” that the French were upset about the U.S. submarine deal with Australia:

On Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki got into another heated exchange after Fox News’ Peter Doocy shined a light on the Biden foreign policy failures, specifically the French response to the U.S. submarine deal with Australia.

During an interview with French TV hosts on Monday, Special Climate Envoy John Kerry asserted that President Joe Biden had no clue that France would be upset about not being included in the submarine deal between the United States and Australia.

When Doocy mentioned these comments to Psaki, she was none too pleased.

“You said this President’s first love is foreign policy, so why doesn’t he know about these things in real time?” Doocy asked.

“Of COURSE he knew about the French being displeased-” Psaki said angrily while Doocy tried to fact check her.

"Let me finish!", she yelled. "Peter I would encourage you to ask John Kerry specifically about the context of his comments. The President and the former secretary are good friends, he relies on his council as he does with many members of his national security team, but that certainly is not what he was intending to convey," Psaki said with fury.