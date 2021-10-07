Congress is squabbling over how many trillions of taxpayer dollars to waste. Some progressive lawmakers want a $3.5 trillion—$24,400 per federal taxpayer—spending package, while the more “moderate” faction only wants $1-2 trillion. (Only in Washington, DC are the “moderates” the ones who want to spend $2 trillion!) In a recent defense of the full $3.5 trillion spending proposal, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi defiantly asked what parts of the bonanza could possibly be trimmed.

“It’s not about a price tag or anything,” Pelosi said. “It’s about values, not dollars. And we come to agreements on what people are for or what they would cut if they want to do less. What would you cut?”

.@SpeakerPelosi: "This is not about price tag. This is about what's in the bill… it's not about a price tag or anything. It's about values, not dollars." https://t.co/rEIWtxoeOK pic.twitter.com/OKXSrY8K8Q — The Hill (@thehill) September 23, 2021

1. Funding for “Free” Community College

The draft proposal includes more than $100 billion in taxpayer money to fund two years of tuition-free community college for Americans. Yet community college—in stark contrast to 4-year colleges—is actually quite affordable for people to pay their own way. Under the status quo, existing grants and financial aid cover most expenses for many community college students and tuition rates are more than low enough for part-time workers to cover the costs themselves.

The real problems facing community colleges are low graduation rates and poor academic outcomes. Eliminating students’ financial “skin in the game” will inevitably worsen these problems. The “free” community college plan is a terrible idea and throws away $100 billion in taxpayer money, making it an easy initiative to cut.

2. Massive Subsidies for Electric Vehicles & ‘Green’ Energy Companies

The proposal includes a large expansion of existing subsidies for purchasing electric vehicles. Ostensibly meant to combat climate change, these subsidies would overwhelmingly flow to rich Americans.

After all, a vast majority of existing subsidies for electric vehicles flow to the affluent. And the proposed expansion wouldn’t actually make a significant dent in carbon emissions. According to the Cato Institute, all US passenger vehicles are responsible for just 2.4 percent of carbon emissions. Even abolishing all these emissions—which this subsidy regime wouldn’t come close to doing—would hardly make a difference in global climate change.

The enormous “green” energy subsidies in this legislation could easily be done away with, saving taxpayers tens of billions to hundreds of billions with no meaningful benefits lost out on.

3. Expanded Obamacare Subsidies for the Wealthy

This plan includes billions to make an expansion of Obamacare subsidies passed during COVID-19 permanent—with no income cut-offs. According to the Wall Street Journal, “A family of five with a 60-year-old head of household in Prescott, Ariz., for instance, could earn $350,000 a year and still qualify for an ObamaCare subsidy of $21,309. Even at $500,000 of income, that family would still get $8,559 in federal healthcare dollars.”

Massive amounts of taxpayer money could be saved by stripping healthcare subsidies for the rich from this bloated package.

4. Enormous Expansion of Medicare

The plan includes an expansion of Medicare, the government healthcare program for senior citizens, to include dental, hearing, and vision coverage. This is a mind-boggling prospect, seeing as Medicare is already set to hit insolvency in just 5 years. Moreover, many of the people that would receive this coverage are more than capable of paying for their supplemental healthcare themselves. Congress could scrap this from its plans entirely and avoid funneling billions more in taxpayer money into the black hole of healthcare entitlements.

Just the Tip of the Iceberg

These are just a handful of examples of costly spending programs that can and should easily be eliminated from Congress’s spending proposal. The truth is, most of what’s in the bill is similarly wasteful and unnecessary. So, if Speaker Pelosi can’t find anything in a $3.5 trillion bill to cut, she’s just not looking very hard.

Let People Make Their Own Judgements on ‘Values’

Moreover, Pelosi is wrong to suggest that “dollars” and “values” can be separate—they can’t. Resources are limited and trade-offs are inescapable. Spending a dollar on one thing instead of another means valuing one thing over another. So, every dollar the government spends is an imposition of its values over the values of the American people, because it’s one less dollar in private citizens’ pockets to spend as they see fit.

The best way to ensure that $3.5 trillion is spent in alignment with the public’s values is not to filter it through the value judgments of Nancy Pelosi and her colleagues in Congress. It’s to let people spend it themselves in a free market and let their choices reflect their true values, not what politicians presume them to be.



Brad Polumbo

Brad Polumbo (@Brad_Polumbo) is a libertarian-conservative journalist and Policy Correspondent at the Foundation for Economic Education.

This article was originally published on FEE.org. Read the original article.

Custom Image by FEE | Image Credit: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.

Too Few Are Telling the Truth

Not long ago, conservative media was not beholden to anyone. Today, most sites are stuck on the Big Tech gravy train.

I’ll keep this short. The rise of Pandemic Panic Theater, massive voter fraud, and other “taboo” topics have neutered a majority of conservative news sites. You’ll notice they are very careful about what topics they tackle. Sure, they’ll attack Critical Race Theory, Antifa, and the Biden-Harris regime, but you won’t see them going after George Soros, Bill Gates, the World Economic Forum, or the Deep State, among others.

The reason is simple. They are beholden to Big Tech, and Big Tech doesn’t allow certain topics to be discussed or they’ll cut you off. Far too many conservative news outlets rely on Google, Facebook, and Twitter for the bulk of their traffic. They depend on big checks from Google ads to keep the sites running. I don’t necessarily hold it against them. We all do what we need to do to survive. I just wish more would do like we have, which is to cut out Big Tech altogether.

We don’t get Google checks. We don’t have Facebook or Twitter buttons on our stories. We don’t have a YouTube Channel (banned), and Instagram profile (never made one), or a TikTok (no thanks, CCO). We’re not perfect, but we’re doing everything we can to not owe anything to anyone… other than our readers. We owe YOU the truth. We owe YOU the facts that others won’t reveal about topics that others won’t tackle. And we owe America, this great land that allows us to take hold of these opportunities.

Like I said, I don’t hold other conservative sites under too much scrutiny over their choices. It’s easy for people to point fingers when we’re not the ones paying their bills or supporting their families. I just wish there were more who would break away. Today, only a handful of other major conservative news outlets have broken away from the Big Tech teat. Of course, we need help.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8

Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:

We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner.

Also, we could use contributions of content. If you write or want to start writing and you share our patriotic, conservative, America First ideology, contact us. The contact form on this and all pages on the site goes directly to me.

Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.

While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors:

MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

Freedom Phone: Use promo code “MAGA” and get $50 off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

OurGoldGuy: Tell them we sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell).

Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

Promo for Mike Lindell's New Daily Show