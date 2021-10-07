On October 29, 2019 (nearly 2 months before the first reported cases of SARS-CoV-2 in Wuhan), Anthony Fauci and Rick Bright went on C-SPAN and spoke of the urgent need to switch over from egg-based vaccine manufacturing to mRNA-based vaccines. They said that due to public resistance to gene-based therapies (mRNA), there would need to be some “disruptive” event that causes a scenario where they would not be “beholden to bureaucratic strings and processes.”

Here is a compilation video { Direct Rumble Link } showing the “scientific discussion” as it took place. Perhaps ‘ following the science’ was not a good strategy considering the vaccine scientists had an agenda.