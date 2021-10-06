Woman in End Stage Renal Failure Denied Life-Saving Transplant Because She’s Unvaccinated

Medical tyranny against the unvaccinated is spreading. It isn’t just vaccine mandates or “jab for job” villainy that’s taking place. Hospitals are denying life-saving treatments such as kidney transplants due to vaccine status of dying patients.

UCHealth in Colorado Springs is the latest to opt out of treating the unvaccinated with transplant surgeries. Leilani Lutali, who is in end stage renal failure, could soon die if she does not get a transplant, but UCHealth is denying her because… wait for it… she may die if she is unvaccinated during surgery. By their logic, it is better for Lutali to face near-certain death than to allow her the medical treatment that, by their numbers, has a 70%-80% chance of saving her.

According to KKTV News:

Leilani Lutali told 11 News she has end stage renal failure and needs a kidney as soon as possible. She said when she started working with UCHealth months ago, the fact that she was unvaccinated was not an issue.

“Fast forward a month and that policy had changed. So that was a surprise to me,” Lutali said.

She had found a donor candidate, Jaimee Fougner, who was willing to go through the tests. But after passing a few preliminary exams, Fougner was asked if she was vaccinated. She is not, and the process stopped.

UCHealth did not speak to 11 News on camera, but they did issue a statement outlining the risk they associate with a transplant recipient and the COVID-19 virus. They would not comment on any individual patients.

“Note that among the general population, for those who test positive for COVID-19, the mortality (death) rate is about 1.6%. It’s even less if you consider the people who are infected but who don’t get tested or who are asymptomatic,” UCHealth’s Vice President Communications Dan Weaver explained in an email to 11 News. “For transplant patients who contract COVID-19, the mortality rate ranges from about 20% to more than 30%.”

Lutali said if the hospital worried about responsibility, she’s more than willing to sign a waiver. She said she also has found multiple potential donors who are willing to help her, therefore ending any discussion about her taking a kidney from another patient on the list who is vaccinated.

“It’s a bring your own donor situation,” Lutali said with a laugh.

Lutali says she is unwilling to bend on her decision about the vaccine, and is now looking at options for other medical centers in Texas or Florida who might perform the transplant. She says she is looking into dialysis treatment in the meantime.

Let’s dismiss, for now, the absolute lunacy of “protecting” transplant patients from Covid-19 by denying them life-saving treatments. Even with less risky operations, denying treatment based on vaccine status is 100% due to promoting The Great Reset vaccine agenda and 0% about actual healthcare. We assume those making decisions for UCHealth know this, in which case they’re pure evil. If they don’t realize what they’re doing, then they’re idiots who should not be in a position to make decisions about healthcare at any level.

This is not an isolated case. Reports are coming in from across the country of reduced or denied treatments based solely on vaccination status. It’s medical malpractice to withhold treatment over political biases, and that’s exactly what’s happening here. This is about the politics of the vaccine agenda as the powers-that-be come up with new ways to force people into making a decision that goes against their wishes.

We’re going to see more and more of this as time goes on. Unless there is a divine intervention that lifts the strong delusion taking this nation and the people of the world down a very dark path, forced vaccinations are going to continue. Thus far we have not seen the force being exerted without a choice of some sort being made; nobody that we are aware of has been held down against their will and injected. That may change someday in the near future, but I doubt it. To me, this really does come down to willful acceptance of the injections, even if coercion is applied to force the choice.

Medical tyranny is ramping up across the globe. It behooves those who do not want to be injected to assess their situation and determine how best to protect themselves from current and future attempts to make them “choose” to get vaccinated.

Hat Tip: David F.

