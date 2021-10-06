The Port of Shenzhen, China The negative side of globalization has been made blatantly obvious to anyone who has visited a supermarket in the last year and a half. While beneficial in the short-term in sparingly few aspects, the entire global supply chain operates with almost no room for error, meaning that any hiccup at any stage of the production and distribution process anywhere in the world sends ripple effects right across the planet. And from the looks of it, it would appear that these disruptions and subsequent consumer woes are here to stay far beyond any health effects of the pandemic.
According to The Epoch Times , large players in the global logistics industry see supply chain bottlenecks continuing to plague the global economy for at least another two years. Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, CEO of DP World that operates the port in Dubai among others, explained to Bloomberg News that he sees shipping bottlenecks to persist through 2023, which would in turn further calcify the trend of increasing shipping costs around the world. This will, in turn, affect any economy that is significantly plugged into the global system, which so happens to be everyone except North Korea.
The global
