On Wednesday, radical Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib admitted that she only wears a mask for the cameras, not to combat COVID-19. The statement from Tlaib is enfuriating to say the least considering she and her Democratic colleagues push rules onto the American people but don’t even follow them themselves.
Oh, no, oh, not you!” Tlaib said to an attendee during an event in Detroit.
“No, no, no, I’m just wearing it because I’ve got a Republican tracker here.” Tlaib said, admitting the masks are only for the cameras.
WATCH: Caught on Video: @RashidaTlaib Admits She Only Wears Mask for Cameras “I’m just wearing it because I’ve got a Republican tracker here” Via @CAndersonMO https://t.co/AXLSdZB7SE pic.twitter.com/OlktNkZjzM — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 6, 2021 COVID-19 has become an excuse for Democrats to control the American people through “recommendations,” vaccine requirements and other mandates.
According to a new report dropped by Politico, COVID-19 experts are pushing back against President Joe Biden’s COVID booster shot campaign where he is trying to inject every American with a booster shot.
The medical experts allegedly told Biden during a “tense” September 27th meeting that the data surrounding COVID-19 doesn’t justify using a booster shot to combat the virus.White House chief […]
