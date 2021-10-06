A correction in a story run by the Associated Press seems to reveal reveals that infamous laptop stolen from the U.S. Capitol on January 6, long rumored to belong to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was in fact a staff laptop only used for presentations.

The correction came as part of an Associated Press story regarding a New York mother and son “charged with theft in aiding the disappearance of a laptop belonging to the staff of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.” The Associated Press erroneously describes the January 6 protests as an insurrection despite no protesters being charged with that crime. The Associated Press originally reported that the laptop was Pelosi’s personal property. Soon after, the article was corrected to note that the laptop in fact belonged to a member of Pelosi’s staff. It is unclear if it was that staff member’s personal property, but it seems likely it was a laptop owned by Pelosi’s office, as the Associated Press notes that it “was used only for presentations.” ( READ MORE: Wray Told Congress FBI Had Not Infiltrated Proud Boys, NYT Reports They Had Two Informants On Jan 6 ) “This story has been updated to correct that the laptop […]